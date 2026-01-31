 Skip navigation
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Sam Darnold had another limited practice but has no injury designation

  
Published January 30, 2026 07:42 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had another limited practice on Friday.

He has not had a full practice since injuring his left oblique on Jan. 15.

Darnold, though, does not have an injury designation.

The Super Bowl teams are required to do injury reports on the off week between the championship games and the Super Bowl, and players are given designations based on the game being played Sunday instead of Feb. 8.

The Seahawks list backup offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) as doubtful after he didn’t practice all week. He missed the NFC Championship Game with his injury.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), fullback Brady Russell (hand) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) received questionable designations. Ouzts and Russell were listed as limited all week. Surratt, who is in his 21-day return-to-practice window, was estimated as a full participant in all three practices.

The Seahawks added cornerback Josh Jobe (foot) to the injury report Friday as a limited participant.

Left tackle Charles Cross (foot) and tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) did not practice all week, but did not receive a game status.