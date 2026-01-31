 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Macdonald dismisses any thought that Drake Maye’s injury will affect him

  
Published January 31, 2026 04:22 AM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye missed practice on Friday with an illness and a right shoulder injury. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald does not think that will have any impact on Super Bowl LX.

Macdonald was asked Friday how much he takes Maye’s health into account in preparing for the Super Bowl.

“None,” was Macdonald’s one-word answer.

Macdonald is expecting to see Maye play at the MVP level that he played at during the regular season.

“He is a tremendous player. He really is. He’s strong, he’s fast, great arm talent, great decision making. We’ve got to be on our stuff,” Macdonald said.

During the two-week run-up to the Super Bowl, every issue that could potentially affect the game draws heightened scrutiny, and Maye’s health will be no different. But there’s no reason to believe Maye won’t be good to go on Super Bowl Sunday.