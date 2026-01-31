Mike Macdonald dismisses any thought that Drake Maye’s injury will affect him

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye missed practice on Friday with an illness and a right shoulder injury. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald does not think that will have any impact on Super Bowl LX.

Macdonald was asked Friday how much he takes Maye’s health into account in preparing for the Super Bowl.

“None,” was Macdonald’s one-word answer.

Macdonald is expecting to see Maye play at the MVP level that he played at during the regular season.

“He is a tremendous player. He really is. He’s strong, he’s fast, great arm talent, great decision making. We’ve got to be on our stuff,” Macdonald said.

During the two-week run-up to the Super Bowl, every issue that could potentially affect the game draws heightened scrutiny, and Maye’s health will be no different. But there’s no reason to believe Maye won’t be good to go on Super Bowl Sunday.