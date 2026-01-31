 Skip navigation
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch acknowledges exchanging emails with Jeffrey Epstein

  
Published January 30, 2026 10:49 PM

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files included an NFL connection.

Via TheAthletic.com, the documents reveal that Epstein connected Giants co-owner Steve Tisch Jeffrey with multiple women. Per the documents obtained by TheAthletic.com, Tisch received scouting reports on women from Epstein. They discussed whether certain women were “pro or civilian” or a “working girl.”

The emails were sent in 2013.

On Friday night, Tisch issued a statement confirming the past association with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

It’s unclear whether any of the emails will result in NFL scrutiny of Tisch, or whether the league will launch its own investigation. The Personal Conduct Policy applies to all NFL and team employees and representatives.