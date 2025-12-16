 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Patrick Mahomes tore LCL, too

  
Published December 15, 2025 10:38 PM

Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery on Monday night to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. It wasn’t the only ligament injured, after all.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mahomes also tore the LCL in his left knee.

Rapoport adds that, while it complicates the recovery, it doesn’t necessarily extend the timeline for a return beyond nine months.

Still, it’s more than a simple and clean ACL tear. Whatever the injury, the fact that Mahomes had surgery so quickly demonstrates his mindset. He will do whatever he can to get back as soon as he can.

Barring complications, there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready for the start of the 2026 season.