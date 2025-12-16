Report: Patrick Mahomes tore LCL, too

Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery on Monday night to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. It wasn’t the only ligament injured, after all.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mahomes also tore the LCL in his left knee.

Rapoport adds that, while it complicates the recovery, it doesn’t necessarily extend the timeline for a return beyond nine months.

Still, it’s more than a simple and clean ACL tear. Whatever the injury, the fact that Mahomes had surgery so quickly demonstrates his mindset. He will do whatever he can to get back as soon as he can.

Barring complications, there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready for the start of the 2026 season.