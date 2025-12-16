Arch Manning will return to Texas for the 2026 season

Arch Manning will not be in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Manning’s father Cooper told Dave Wilson of ESPN that his son will remain at Texas for the 2026 season. Mannnig’s grandfather Archie said the same thing before the start of the 2025 season, but Manning, who was a redshirt sophomore this year, denied that he had made any decisions about his future in August.

This season was Manning’s first as a starter for the Longhorns and he got off to a rocky start with five interceptions in his first five games. Texas lost two of those contests, including an upset at Florida, but Manning only threw two picks in his final seven games and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian expects him to continue to improve in 2026.

“He’s a young man who’s gotten better as the season’s gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise,” Sarkisian said. “I would think he’s going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he’s got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish.”

Manning finished the year 227-of-370 for 2,942 yards and threw 24 touchdowns to go with the seven interceptions. He also ran 83 times for 244 yards and eight touchdowns.