nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of 'funk' vs. Bears?

Jesse Minter is the betting favorite to be the Ravens’ next head coach

  
Published January 7, 2026 10:52 AM

A day after John Harbaugh was fired, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has emerged as the early favorite to be the next head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Minter has been on Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles for the last two years and worked for him as the defensive coordinator at Michigan for two years before that. He previously spent four years as a defensive assistant to John Harbaugh on the Ravens.

The current odds have Minter at +250, followed by former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at +350 and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken at +450.

The 42-year-old Minter has never been a head coach, but he did serve as Michigan’s interim head coach for one game in 2023, when Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension for violating NCAA recruiting rules, and he also briefly took over the Chargers’ head-coaching duties during a 2024 game when Harbaugh was getting checked out for an irregular heartbeat. Minter has been mentioned regularly as a candidate to become a head coach in 2026, and he’s expected to be a candidate for other jobs, in addition to the one in Baltimore.