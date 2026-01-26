Seahawks favored by 4.5 over Patriots in Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks are the favorites in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle opened as a 3.5-point favorite over New England, and the line quickly moved to 4.5 points as bets came in on the Seahawks.

The Seahawks moneyline is -230, meaning a $230 bet on the Seahawks to win the game would earn $100 if the Seahawks win, while the Patriots are at +190, meaning a $100 bet on the Patriots to win the game would return $190 if New England wins.

The total is set at over/under 46.5 points.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the betting favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +130. He’s followed by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at +235, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +550, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker at +600 and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at +2500.

Both Super Bowl teams were preseason long shots. Entering the season, the Seahawks’ odds to win the Super Bowl were 60-1 and the Patriots’ odds were 80-1.