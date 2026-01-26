NFC Championship Game: Sam Darnold, Seahawks reach Super Bowl with 31-27 win over Rams

Super Bowl LX will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, an improbable 28-24 victory by the Patriots over the Seahawks. Seattle gets its chance for revenge after a 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

It was Seattle’s second win over Los Angeles in its past five games, having pulled out a 38-37 win in overtime on Dec. 18.

The NFC Championship Game was every bit as good as Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold engaged in a duel for the ages.

Stafford had a chance to play the part of hero and lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season.

He had them on the Seattle 12-yard line with 6:29 left and completed a 6-yard pass to Puka Nacua on first down. But Kyren Williams was stopped for no gain on second down before Stafford threw two incompletions. The Rams’ 14-play, 79-yard drive took 7:24 off the clock, and they got no points out of it.

The Seahawks got the ball back with 4:54 remaining, and picked up four first downs to burn all but 25 seconds. The Rams gained 44 yards to the Seattle 49 before time ran out on their comeback try.

Darnold had the game of his life, completing 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 14-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a 17-yarder to Jake Bobo and a 13-yarder to ex-Ram Cooper Kupp.

Smith Njigba caught 10 passes for 153 yards, and Kenneth Walker had 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown to go along with four receptions for 49 yards.

The Rams outgained the Seahawks 479 to 396, but Seattle was 4-of-5 in the red zone and had the only takeaway.

Rams punt returner Xavier Smith muffed a punt early in the third quarter, and Seattle recovered. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to take advantage of the gift, with Darnold’s touchdown throw to Bobo, who had only two receptions in the regular season and one last week.

The Rams were only 1-for-8 on third down.

Stafford went 22-of-35 for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 9-yard touchdown to Williams, a 2-yarder to Davante Adams and a 34-yarder to Nacua.

Nacua had nine catches for 165 yards and Adams added four receptions for 89 yards.