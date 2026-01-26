Patriots are first team in NFL history to go 9-0 on the road

The Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory in Denver was their ninth win in nine road games. That’s unprecedented in NFL history.

Prior to this season’s Patriots, no team in NFL history had ever gone 9-0 on the road. The Patriots went 8-0 on the road in the regular season and then added a win in their only road playoff game on Sunday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave head coach Mike Vrabel a game ball in the locker room after Sunday’s win over the Broncos and pointed to that achievement as the reason.

“No other team in the history of the NFL has gone 9-0 on the road,” Kraft told the Patriots’ locker room.

Three other teams have won nine road games: The 2007 Giants actually won 10 road games, and the 2020 Buccaneers and 2005 Steelers each won nine. But those teams all lost games on the road, too. The Patriots are the first team ever to play at least nine games on the road, and win them all.