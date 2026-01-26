Mike Macdonald praises Sam Darnold’s performance after he “barely practiced all week”

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t show the effects of his oblique injury during the NFC Championship Game, but coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that it had a significant impact on Darnold’s preparation.

After Darnold threw for 346 yards in the Seahawks’ 31-27 win over the Rams, Macdonald praised Darnold and noted that he had done very little on the practice field.

“Three hundred and something yards, three touchdowns, no picks,” Macdonald said of Darnold. “Every time they went and scored again, he came back. He had some big-time throws on third down, two-minute drive, four-minute drive. The guy barely practiced all week. Just really happy for him. he deserves it. He’s been a rock for us all year.”

Officially, Darnold was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Seahawks’ practices last week. But there were no limits on what he could do on Sunday, when he delivered the signature performance of his career.

“It should go down as one of the best performances in playoff history,” Macdonald said.