Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Mike Macdonald praises Sam Darnold’s performance after he “barely practiced all week”

  
Published January 26, 2026 05:20 AM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t show the effects of his oblique injury during the NFC Championship Game, but coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that it had a significant impact on Darnold’s preparation.

After Darnold threw for 346 yards in the Seahawks’ 31-27 win over the Rams, Macdonald praised Darnold and noted that he had done very little on the practice field.

“Three hundred and something yards, three touchdowns, no picks,” Macdonald said of Darnold. “Every time they went and scored again, he came back. He had some big-time throws on third down, two-minute drive, four-minute drive. The guy barely practiced all week. Just really happy for him. he deserves it. He’s been a rock for us all year.”

Officially, Darnold was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Seahawks’ practices last week. But there were no limits on what he could do on Sunday, when he delivered the signature performance of his career.

“It should go down as one of the best performances in playoff history,” Macdonald said.