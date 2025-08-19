 Skip navigation
Arch Manning denies he’s already decided to stay at Texas for two more seasons

  
Published August 19, 2025 03:25 PM

Earlier this month, Archie Manning — the patriarch of the Manning family — made headlines when he said in an interview with Texas Monthly that his grandson, Arch, would stay at Texas through the 2026 collegiate season.

But now Arch himself has disputed that notion in his Tuesday press conference.

“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch Manning said, via CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball. “He texted me and apologized about that.

“I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

Arch, 21, is entering his first year as a starter for the Longhorns. He appeared in 10 games last season, starting two of them. He finished the year 61-of-90 passing for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards with four TDs.

While preparing for his first season as a starter, Arch has not necessarily sought out the spotlight — though given his position, college, and family, it will continue to find him.

“I’m not a guy who seeks the media — no offense, guys,” Arch Manning said. “But, it’s really about the team. I love the guys on the field. So, we’re excited right now. I’m just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I’m not going to take it for granted.”

Texas will begin its season at Ohio State next Saturday afternoon.