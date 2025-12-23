 Skip navigation
George Kittle questionable to return with ankle injury

  
December 22, 2025

49ers tight end George Kittle injured his ankle in the third quarter of Monday Night Football. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Colts defensive back Jaylon Jones was covering Kittle when Kittle pulled up, limping, as Kendrick Bourne caught a pass in front of him for a 2-yard gain with 4:07 remaining in the quarter.

Kittle limped off the field and appeared in pain on the sideline.

He has seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts turned it back into a one-score game on Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard touchdown run with 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 49ers now lead 34-27.