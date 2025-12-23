 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The On Our Way Home ebook is free on Tuesday, and that’s that for 2025

  
Published December 22, 2025 11:53 PM

Christmas week is here. And it’s your last chance to get a free gift from your friends (or, as the case may be, enemies) at PFT.

Granted, it would otherwise cost only 99 cents. But free is free. On Tuesday, the On Our Way Home ebook is free for the last of five days during the 2025 holiday season.

Click the link on Tuesday and download the book. Read it whenever (or not at all). But this is the best time of year to crack it open and give it a look.

You’ll like it. (If you don’t, stop reading it.) It’s a compelling story with an important message about grief, reconciliation, and forgiveness. It’ll make you think. It’ll hopefully make you laugh. It’ll definitely make you cry.

Who doesn’t like a good cry? It’s like Jim Valvano said in 1993: “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day.”

For one more full day, you can have something that quite possibly will make you do all three, if you start reading and you decide you like it enough to not stop.