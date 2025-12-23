The On Our Way Home ebook is free on Tuesday, and that’s that for 2025

Christmas week is here. And it’s your last chance to get a free gift from your friends (or, as the case may be, enemies) at PFT.

Granted, it would otherwise cost only 99 cents. But free is free. On Tuesday, the On Our Way Home ebook is free for the last of five days during the 2025 holiday season.

Click the link on Tuesday and download the book. Read it whenever (or not at all). But this is the best time of year to crack it open and give it a look.

You’ll like it. (If you don’t, stop reading it.) It’s a compelling story with an important message about grief, reconciliation, and forgiveness. It’ll make you think. It’ll hopefully make you laugh. It’ll definitely make you cry.

Who doesn’t like a good cry? It’s like Jim Valvano said in 1993: “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day.”

For one more full day, you can have something that quite possibly will make you do all three, if you start reading and you decide you like it enough to not stop.