 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Notre Dame and USC pause rivalry that dates to 1926

  
Published December 22, 2025 10:20 PM

In a sport oozing with tradition, the latest tradition is constant change.

The latest example of the ever-shifting landscape of college football is the removal from the national scenery of the annual Notre Dame-USC rivalry.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, the series that dates to 1926 will end for the “foreseeable future.” Notre Dame will replace USC with BYU for at least the next two years.

USC, per Rittenberg, wants to move the game earlier in the season, during the usual nonconference portion of the Power 4 conference schedules. Typically, they play the South Bend version of the game in October, with the L.A. game ending the season for both teams.

“USC and Notre Dame recognize how special our rivalry is to our fans, our teams, and college football, and our institutions will continue working towards bringing back The Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh,” Notre Dame and USC said Monday, in a joint statement. “The rivalry between our two schools is one of the best in all of sport, and we look forward to meeting again in the future.”

While far from being rooted in geography, USC-Notre Dame is among the best rivalries in football, nearly on par with Ohio State and Michigan. Over the years, the ongoing games of conference roulette and TV money lottery have killed many of the great annual rivalries.

But, hey, all of the problems with college football trace to players finally getting their fair share, right?