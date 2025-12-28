Steelers would clinch AFC North with a win or tie, Ravens need a Browns upset

The Ravens were celebrating after a big win on Saturday night in Green Bay, but they might not have long to celebrate.

If the Steelers win or tie against the Browns today they will win the AFC North, and eliminate the Ravens from the playoffs.

So Ravens fans need to root for the Browns. If Cleveland wins, that sets up a Week 18 Ravens-Steelers showdown in Pittsburgh with the AFC North on the line. In that scenario, the Ravens would win the AFC North if they beat the Steelers, while the Steelers would win the AFC North if they were to win or tie against the Ravens.

But first, the Ravens need the Browns to pull the upset today. The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites at Cleveland.