 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers would clinch AFC North with a win or tie, Ravens need a Browns upset

  
Published December 28, 2025 04:36 AM

The Ravens were celebrating after a big win on Saturday night in Green Bay, but they might not have long to celebrate.

If the Steelers win or tie against the Browns today they will win the AFC North, and eliminate the Ravens from the playoffs.

So Ravens fans need to root for the Browns. If Cleveland wins, that sets up a Week 18 Ravens-Steelers showdown in Pittsburgh with the AFC North on the line. In that scenario, the Ravens would win the AFC North if they beat the Steelers, while the Steelers would win the AFC North if they were to win or tie against the Ravens.

But first, the Ravens need the Browns to pull the upset today. The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites at Cleveland.