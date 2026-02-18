 Skip navigation
Raiders request interview with Vikings assistant Jordan Traylor for quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 18, 2026 07:58 AM

If, as expected, the Raiders use the first overall pick in the draft on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, then the quarterbacks coach will have one of the most important jobs in Las Vegas. Jordan Traylor could be that quarterbacks coach.

The Raiders have requested to interview Traylor, who is currently the Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has worked with Traylor before. When Kubiak was the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024, Traylor was an offensive assistant for the Saints.

The Raiders have already hired Andrew Janocko as their offensive coordinator, as Kubiak gets to work on building an offensive coaching staff that can build a new offense in Las Vegas, likely around Mendoza.