nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben's reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua's market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Ravens OC Declan Doyle sees “higher ceiling” to Lamar Jackson’s game

  
Published February 18, 2026 08:00 AM

Declan Doyle’s first chance to call offensive plays in the NFL will come in a very high-profile situation.

The Ravens hired Doyle as the offensive coordinator on new head coach Jesse Minter’s staff and that means Doyle’s play calls will be executed by a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Doyle is less than a year older than Jackson, which makes for a very different dynamic than we’ve seen so far in Jackson’s career and Doyle acknowledged that “trust is going to be earned through time” on both sides of the relationship.

Jackson dealt with injuries in 2025 and was less of a dual threat than he’s been in the past, but Doyle said he thinks there are still bigger things ahead of Jackson.

“When you watch the tape, there’s not really any throws that he can’t make,” Doyle said, via the team’s website. “He’s very arm-talented. I think there’s even a higher ceiling to his game. You’re looking at a guy that’s been the MVP twice. And yet I still think just like all our guys, he still has room to grow. It’s a surreal opportunity, and yet it’s one that I feel very ready to do.”

Doyle is the fourth offensive coordinator in Baltimore since Jackson joined the team and the results under the first three have been stronger on the individual front than for the team. Finding a way to marry those two things will be the major test for Doyle as he moves forward with Jackson and the Ravens.