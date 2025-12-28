 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Derrick Henry’s 36 carries on Saturday night were the most in an NFL game in two years

  
Published December 28, 2025 07:12 AM

They don’t make workhorse running backs like they used to, but Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a throwback game on Saturday night.

Henry had 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the Ravens’ win over the Packers. That was the most carries any running back has had in an NFL game in two years, since Breece Hall of the Jets had 37 carries in Week 18 of the 2023 season.

It was also a career-high for Henry, who hadn’t totaled that many carries since the final game of his college career, when he had 36 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns in leading Alabama to a win over Clemson in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

There have only been three games so far in the 2020s when a running back had 36 or more carries, but it didn’t used to be so rare: There were 32 such games in the 1980s, when backs like Walter Payton, Earl Campbell and John Riggins didn’t consider 36 carries a game to be a rough day at the office.

The NFL is much different today, but Henry is an old-school running back who turned in an old-school performance in Green Bay.