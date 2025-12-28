Derrick Henry runs Ravens to 41-24 victory over Packers

Derrick Henry had a career-high 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Ravens to a 41-24 victory over the Packers on Saturday night.

It set off a celebration in Chicago as the Bears clinched the NFC North with the Packers’ loss. Green Bay falls to 9-6-1.

The Ravens remain alive in the AFC North race with an 8-8 record.

Henry had touchdown runs of 3, 1, 3 and 25 yards, with his last touchdown icing the game with 1:56 remaining.

It was Henry’s NFL all-time best seventh career 200-yard game, and he moved into the top 10 in rushing yards with 12,892, passing Tony Dorsett, and his 122 rushing touchdowns are fourth-most in NFL history and only one behind Marcus Allen for third.

The Ravens finished with 74 plays and 414 yards, including 307 rushing yards. They had the ball for 40:16 to 19:44 for the Packers, wearing down the defense.

The Ravens scored on seven of eight possessions, not counting a kneel-down to end it.

Tyler Huntley, who started in place of injured starter Lamar Jackson, did his part in completing 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

The Ravens did not have a turnover, while the Packers had two.

The Packers had 363 yards, with Malik Willis going 18-of-21 for 288 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Willis, who was questionable to play with a right shoulder injury, started in place of injured starter Jordan Love. He left with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter after aggravating his injury but appeared ready to come back in the game before Henry’s final touchdown.

Clayton Tune finished the game.

Christian Watson caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time a Packers player has had 100 receiving yards in a game since Oct. 26 when Tucker Kraft had 143 against Pittsburgh.