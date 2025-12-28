 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers clinch No. 7 seed in NFC for third consecutive year

  
Published December 28, 2025 05:30 AM

The Packers will end the regular season exactly where they were last year, and the year before: As the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

Green Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Saturday night clinches the 7 seed for the Packers, which is also what they were in the 2024 and 2023 seasons.

That means the Packers have nothing to play for in Week 18, and they’ll be on the road against the No. 2 seed in the wild card round of the playoffs.

On the road against the No. 2 seed is also where the Packers were in the playoffs after the 2024 season, when they lost at Philadelphia, and after the 2023 season, when they won at Dallas.

This year the No. 2 seed in the NFC could be the Bears, Eagles, Rams, 49ers or Seahawks. The Packers will be on the road against one of them.