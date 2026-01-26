NFC Championship Game: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks lead Rams 17-13 at halftime

The AFC champion is decided. The NFC Championship has a half to go to decide who plays the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks lead the Rams 17-13 at halftime.

The Rams took their first lead with 1:55 remaining in the first half on Kyren Williams 9-yard catch-and-run. It completed a 12-play, 87-yard drive. The Rams had a chance to add on before the half ended, getting the ball back with 1:33 remaining in the half, but Los Angeles went three-and-out.

That left the Seahawks with 54 seconds. They needed only 34 seconds to retake the lead.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a 42-yard pass from Sam Darnold to the Los Angeles 22, and then, two plays later, Smith-Njigba scored on a 14-yard reception. He has seven catches, including a spectacular one-hander, for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams had scored on three consecutive possessions after going three-and-out on the opening drive. They reached the Seattle 26 and 32 before settling for Harrison Mevis’ field goals of 44 and 27 yards. Los Angeles then scored its first touchdown on Williams’ reception.

The Seahawks outgained the Rams 239 to 204, scoring on 3-of-5 possessions.

On Seattle’s third play from scrimmage, Darnold threw a 51-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed, who beat Darious Williams. Darnold then hit Smith-Njigba for 16 yards to set up Kenneth Walker’s 2-yard touchdown run. It was Walker’s fourth touchdown in the postseason.

Jason Myers added a 27-yard field goal on the team’s second drive after the Seahawks stalled at the Los Angeles 9.

Darnold was 12-of-18 for 209 yards and a touchdown, and Walker had nine carries for 37 yards and two catches for 24 yards.

Stafford went 8-of-15 for 125 yards and a touchdown against the league’s top-scoring defense. Puka Nacua caught four passes for 75 yards, including a 44-yarder. Williams had seven carries for 31 yards, and Blake Corum ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

The Seahawks get the second-half kickoff.