Riq Woolen’s taunting penalty sets up Puka Nacua’s touchdown

The Rams had their punt team on the field after Riq Woolen broke up a pass intended for Puka Nacua on third-and-12. Woolen, though, decided to celebrate in Matthew Stafford’s face by following him off the field to scream at him and others on the Rams sideline.

Officials immediately dropped a flag for taunting, which came with 15 yards and an automatic first down.

On the next play, Stafford went right at Woolen, who was attempting to cover Nacua. Nacua caught a 34-yard touchdown to keep the Rams in it.

Los Angeles trails 31-27 with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter. The teams have scored two touchdowns each in the third quarter.

Nick Emmanwori exchanged words with Woolen on the sideline after Nacua’s touchdown.