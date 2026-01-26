 Skip navigation
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Riq Woolen’s taunting penalty sets up Puka Nacua’s touchdown

  
Published January 25, 2026 09:05 PM

The Rams had their punt team on the field after Riq Woolen broke up a pass intended for Puka Nacua on third-and-12. Woolen, though, decided to celebrate in Matthew Stafford’s face by following him off the field to scream at him and others on the Rams sideline.

Officials immediately dropped a flag for taunting, which came with 15 yards and an automatic first down.

On the next play, Stafford went right at Woolen, who was attempting to cover Nacua. Nacua caught a 34-yard touchdown to keep the Rams in it.

Los Angeles trails 31-27 with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter. The teams have scored two touchdowns each in the third quarter.

Nick Emmanwori exchanged words with Woolen on the sideline after Nacua’s touchdown.