Eagles, Giants, Ravens request OC interviews with Davis Webb

Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb has received interest as a head coaching candidate this month and he’s also a candidate for another move up the coaching ladder.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webb has received requests from the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator openings. The Giants and Ravens have new head coaches while the Eagles are looking for a new coordinator after relieving Kevin Patullo of those duties.

Any decision about pursuing those jobs could be tied to the Raiders’ plans at head coach. Webb has interviewed with them twice for the position with the most recent coming on Monday. Joe Brady and Brian Daboll were also candidates in Vegas, but Brady became the Bills’ head coach Tuesday while Daboll has signed on as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

The Broncos also fired their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, so there could be a chance for Webb to earn a promotion without leaving Denver. Head coach Sean Payton calls the team’s offensive plays, however, and Webb would have the opportunity to do that role with the other teams interested in his services.