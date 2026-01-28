Bo Nix: I wasn’t predisposed to ankle injury

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said this week that doctors found quarterback Bo Nix was “predisposed” to breaking his ankle while surgically repairing the injury he suffered against the Bills in the divisional round, but Nix said that wasn’t the case on Wednesday.

Nix met with reporters for the first time since having surgery and said there was “nothing predisposed” about his ankle and something “might’ve gotten confused” in how Payton recounted what the doctors said about the condition of his ankle. Nix also broke his ankle in high school and college, but said he didn’t think Payton should have discussed past surgeries that he’d had.

Nix does not feel he’s injury-prone and pointed to a long run without any injury problems as the reason why he has “absolutely” no concern about the injury impacting his playing future.

“With the durability, it’s been about, I’d say four years, probably over 60 games straight of me getting to play and not missing games,” Nix said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post.

Nix also said that he doesn’t expect the injury to impact his offseason preparation at all. He said he expects to be ready to start workouts at the same point he would have without the injury and that he believes he’ll make a full return to health for the 2026 season.