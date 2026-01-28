 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Bo Nix: I wasn’t predisposed to ankle injury

  
Published January 28, 2026 05:30 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said this week that doctors found quarterback Bo Nix was “predisposed” to breaking his ankle while surgically repairing the injury he suffered against the Bills in the divisional round, but Nix said that wasn’t the case on Wednesday.

Nix met with reporters for the first time since having surgery and said there was “nothing predisposed” about his ankle and something “might’ve gotten confused” in how Payton recounted what the doctors said about the condition of his ankle. Nix also broke his ankle in high school and college, but said he didn’t think Payton should have discussed past surgeries that he’d had.

Nix does not feel he’s injury-prone and pointed to a long run without any injury problems as the reason why he has “absolutely” no concern about the injury impacting his playing future.

“With the durability, it’s been about, I’d say four years, probably over 60 games straight of me getting to play and not missing games,” Nix said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post.

Nix also said that he doesn’t expect the injury to impact his offseason preparation at all. He said he expects to be ready to start workouts at the same point he would have without the injury and that he believes he’ll make a full return to health for the 2026 season.