Browns hire George Warhop as OL coach

The Browns are hiring offensive line coach George Warhop, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warhop is following Todd Monken from Baltimore, where Warhop was the offensive line coach for the past two seasons.

He previously coached for Cleveland from 2009-13. Warhop has also worked as an offensive line coach for the Rams (1996-97), Cardinals (1998-2002), Cowboys (2003-04), 49ers (2005-08), Bucs (2014-18), Jaguars (2019-21) and Texans (2022).

The Browns have four opening-day starters who are scheduled for free agency, so Monken, Warhop and the personnel department will have some work to do on the offensive line.