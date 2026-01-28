 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns hire George Warhop as OL coach

  
Published January 28, 2026 04:42 PM

The Browns are hiring offensive line coach George Warhop, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warhop is following Todd Monken from Baltimore, where Warhop was the offensive line coach for the past two seasons.

He previously coached for Cleveland from 2009-13. Warhop has also worked as an offensive line coach for the Rams (1996-97), Cardinals (1998-2002), Cowboys (2003-04), 49ers (2005-08), Bucs (2014-18), Jaguars (2019-21) and Texans (2022).

The Browns have four opening-day starters who are scheduled for free agency, so Monken, Warhop and the personnel department will have some work to do on the offensive line.