Sean Payton, Mike Vrabel return to the Competition Committee

  
Published January 28, 2026 08:20 PM

The Competition Committee is getting a kick in the pants, in the form of a pair of members who will be returning.

The NFL has announced that Broncos coach Sean Payton and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will be returning to the league’s rule-recommending body.

Both have a full and complete understanding of the rules, along with strong opinions on how the rules need to change for the better of the game.

It’s a smart move by the NFL, even if Payton and Vrabel will potentially stir things up. Sometimes, things need to be stirred up.

They’ll presumably replace former Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier and former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

It’s still unclear whether former Falcons CEO Rich McKay will remain on the Competition Committee. He’s no longer associated with the Falcons, in any way, shape, or form. McKay presumably should be exiting, too.

For now, all we know is that Payton and Vrabel are entering. And there’s plenty of work to be done, on topics that they are more than willing to bring to the table.