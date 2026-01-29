Pro Football Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters for violation of bylaws

The Pro Football Hall of Fame took a multi-level P.R. hit on Tuesday, with the leak that former Browns and Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not qualify for the 2026 enshrinement class and the ensuing firestorm of criticism. On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame hit back, with a vague and non-subtle threat that members of the selection committee could lose their privileges.

Here’s the full statement:

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026.

“It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken.

“That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward.

“The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

It’s unclear which bylaws may have been violated. Largely because the bylaws aren’t available for public consumption.

The entire debate traces to the fact that Belichick spoke to others about the fact that he was excluded from the incoming class. Belichick was supposed to say nothing to anyone, once he was informed that he didn’t make it. Others, apparently voters, thereafter spoke off the record to ESPN.com about the deliberations. And multiple voters have revealed their votes publicly, more than a week before the announcement of the incoming class.

Whatever bylaws were or weren’t violated, the Hall of Fame should treat lightly. The 50 voters work for free. They devote many hours and years of accumulated expertise to the process, and they get nothing in return. The voters (at least the ones with, you know, jobs that entail actively covering the NFL on a daily basis) don’t need the hassle.

It’s a strange flex for the Hall of Fame to huff and puff about a problem that was created not by the voters, but by a spurned finalist who didn’t honor the commitment to keep his mouth shut. If the Hall of Fame has a problem with what has happened, they should take it up with Bill Belichick.