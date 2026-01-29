 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Sam Darnold remains limited by his oblique injury

  
Published January 28, 2026 07:57 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had a fifth consecutive limited practice on Thursday as he continues to nurse a left oblique injury.

Darnold popped up on the Jan. 15 practice report with his injury and has not had a full practice since, but the injury did not affect him in either playoff game.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was listed as a non-participant with a chest injury, which is a new injury. Backup offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) remained a non-participant after missing the NFC Championship Game.

Starting left tackle Charles Cross (foot), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), backup tackle Josh Jones (ankle/knee), fullback Brady Russell (hand), safety Julian Love (shoulder), linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) and tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) were limited.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) was a full participant.