QBs coach Shea Tierney following Brian Daboll to Tennessee

The Titans are hiring Shea Tierney as their new quarterbacks coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Tierney served in the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff with the Giants, working with Daniel Jones, Jaxson Dart, Tommy DeVito and Russell Wilson, among others. His relationship with Daboll actually goes back to 2017 when both were at Alabama.

Tierney also worked with Daboll in Buffalo.

He is now charged with turning Cam Ward into the franchise quarterback the Titans expected him to become when they used the No. 1 overall pick on him last year.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is also expected to follow Daboll from New York. Bricillo spent the past two seasons as the Giants’ offensive line coach and has also worked in that position for the Patriots and Raiders.