Bill Polian confirms, with 100 percent certainty, that he voted for Bill Belichick

The Bill Belichick snub led to another compelling storyline regarding the role of Hall of Fame G.M. Bill Polian in the outcome. A day later, an important point of clarification has emerged.

Polian, after saying he voted for Belichick before saying he can’t say with 100 percent certainty whether he did, says he did indeed vote for his former New England nemesis.

“I voted for coach Belichick in the Hall of Fame selection meeting,” Polian said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, after explaining he was reading from a prepared statement. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame has confirmed that fact through the auditors of the selection process. Again, I’ll state that I never said that I believe that Coach Belichick should quote, wait a year, close quote, for enshrinement. This has been confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, numerous selectors who were in the room, and my vote for coach Belichick. As a Hall of Fame member and selector, I realize the import of what we do. I’ve always tried as a selector to make these difficult choices with the utmost of objectivity. I’ve said on SiriusXM Radio and numerous other media outlets that I believe Coach Belichick to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, my vote confirms that.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Not enough of the voters voted for Belichick. At least 11 of 50 failed to include Belichick among three selections from a group that included Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and seniors candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood.

From those five choices, who would be your three? And is there any way Belichick wouldn’t be one of them?