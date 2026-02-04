 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’

nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’

Mike Macdonald: Seahawks are loose and focused, this is how we roll

  
Published February 4, 2026 01:55 PM

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is emphasizing to his team that it’s necessary to be simultaneously loose and focused heading into the Super Bowl.

“We use the term, this is how we roll, and we want to be loose and focused. So everything falls out of that kind of feeling you want in our building. That comes from the spirit of our organization from the whole history of the Seahawks,” Macdonald said. “I think that’s really cool. Our spirit is unique to us. It’s evolved and changed since we took over, but it’s still rooted in the foundation of the Seahawks that everyone is familiar with.”

Macdonald said that being loose and being focused are not necessarily competing philosophies because he has a team he trusts to know how to approach the game with both of those mindsets.

“It’s loose and focused,” Macdonald repeated. “Then when it’s time to work there’s a standard that we uphold.”

Macdonald will hope to see his team uphold that standard on Sunday.