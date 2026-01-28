 Skip navigation
Drake Maye would have been limited with right shoulder injury if Patriots practiced today

  
Published January 28, 2026 05:52 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s throwing shoulder is enough of a concern that it would have limited him if the team had practiced today.

The Patriots didn’t practice today, taking it easy this week before Super Bowl LX preparation ramps up next week. But they released a projected injury report that showed who would have been available if they had practiced. And Maye was listed as limited with a right shoulder injury.

That comes a day after Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said talk of Maye’s shoulder bothering him was probably overblown. Vrabel noted that after 17 regular-season games and three postseason games, no player is 100 percent. But the vast majority of the players on the Patriots’ roster aren’t on the injury report. Maye is, which suggests that there’s at least some reason for concern.

If the Patriots had practiced today, five players would not have practiced at all: OT Morgan Moses and TE Hunter Henry would have sat out to get some rest even though they’re not injured, LB Harold Landry would have missed practice with a knee injury, OT Thayer Munfort would have missed practice with a knee injury and an illness, and LB Robert Spillane would have missed practice with an ankle injury.

Patriots WR Mack Hollins would have been limited with an abdominal injury. Patriots DL Joshua Farmer has a hamstring injury that wouldn’t have been serious enough to limit him at all. And RB Terrell Jennings is no longer limited in practice after he passed the concussion protocol.