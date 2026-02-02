 Skip navigation
Ravens set to hire Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2026 02:39 PM

Anthony Weaver is headed back to Baltimore.

According to multiple reports, Weaver has agreed to become the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

Weaver, 45, was a Ravens second-round pick in 2002, playing for the franchise through 2005. He then returned to Baltimore as a coach in 2021, serving as the defensive line coach through the 2023 season.

He then served as Dolphins defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He received interviews in this year’s head coaching cycle, but did not land one of the jobs.

New head coach Jesse Minter is set to call Baltimore’s defensive plays in his first year at the helm.