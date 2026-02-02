Ravens announce Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, hire several other assistants

The Ravens confirmed that Declan Doyle will be their offensive coordinator on Monday.

Word that Doyle was the choice for the job came late last week and the Ravens made it official to kick off this week. Doyle held the same job in Chicago during the 2025 season, but will be calling the plays for the Ravens after Ben Johnson handled those duties for the Bears.

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan to the Ravens Flock,” head coach Jesse Minter said in a statement. “An architect of offense, Declan will build around our players through communication, collaboration, relationships and trust. His innovative mindset, collaborative spirit, team-first approach and extensive NFL experience make him an outstanding addition to the Ravens organization.”