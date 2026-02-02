 Skip navigation
Ravens announce Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, hire several other assistants

  
Published February 2, 2026 03:39 PM

The Ravens confirmed that Declan Doyle will be their offensive coordinator on Monday.

Word that Doyle was the choice for the job came late last week and the Ravens made it official to kick off this week. Doyle held the same job in Chicago during the 2025 season, but will be calling the plays for the Ravens after Ben Johnson handled those duties for the Bears.

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan to the Ravens Flock,” head coach Jesse Minter said in a statement. “An architect of offense, Declan will build around our players through communication, collaboration, relationships and trust. His innovative mindset, collaborative spirit, team-first approach and extensive NFL experience make him an outstanding addition to the Ravens organization.”

  • The Ravens also announced the addition of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford and confirmed that inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci will remain on the staff after the head coaching change. In addition to those moves, the Ravens have hired pass game coordinator/secondary coach Mike Mickens and game management coordinator/defensive assistant Charlie Gelman.