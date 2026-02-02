 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL will investigate Steve Tisch regarding Jeffrey Epstein emails

  
Published February 2, 2026 04:41 PM

With Commissioner Roger Goodell due to conduct his annual Super Bowl press conference in little more than an hour, the NFL has broken a weekend of silence regarding the most clear connection between an owner and Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, the latest release of Epstein files included emails apparently exchanged by Epstein and Giants co-owner Steve Tisch. The messages paint a picture of Tisch asking Epstein to arrange dates. On Friday night, Tisch issued a statement regarding the issue.

Said the NFL in a statement released on Monday: “The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response. Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”

As one source put it earlier on Monday, the NFL would need facts in order to support any type of action against Tisch. The emails, standing alone, don’t provide that.

An investigation could. But who would the NFL interview? There’s no obvious victim or other witness. (Indeed, there’s no allegation of wrongdoing against Tisch.)

The most obvious starting point would be to interview Tisch. To show him each of the relevant emails and ask him questions about what the messages mean and what happened next.

The problem is that, beyond Tisch, the NFL may be unable to harvest anything. The league has no subpoena power, even if Tisch were to supply the names of the individuals to whom the emails refer.

So while the league will, and should, investigate the situation, chances are it will go nowhere. Especially if the NFL’s ultimate motivation is to check the box and move on.

Either way, Goodell will surely be asked about the situation. We’ll be writing about it when he does.