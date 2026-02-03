Scott Tolzien to remain with Saints after interviewing for Steelers OC

Scott Tolzien will not be the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator.

While Tolzien interviewed for the position on Monday, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Tolzien will stick with the Saints as their quarterbacks coach in 2026.

Tolzien, 38, played under McCarthy as a backup quarterback for the Packers from 2013-2015. Tolzien then coached under McCarthy with the Cowboys from 2020-2024, first as a coaching assistant and then as the team’s QBs coach for his last two seasons there.

In 2025, Tolzien worked with rookie Tyler Shough, helping him finish the season having completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games with nine starts.

Now Tolzien will continue to work with Shough to further his development.