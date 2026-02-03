Giants hire Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator

Matt Nagy has landed on his feet in New York.

The former Bears head coach returned to the Chiefs after his four-year run in Chicago ended. When his contract as the Chiefs offensive coordinator expired, Nagy began interviewing for head-coaching jobs.

He was a finalist for the Titans job, and some thought he would be getting it. When that didn’t transpire, the Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy to serve as offensive coordinator, leaving Nagy without a job.

Now, Nagy has a new gig. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Nagy will be the offensive coordinator of the Giants.

It makes Nagy arguably the most important member of John Harbaugh’s staff. Nagy will be charged with continuing the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart, and otherwise making the team’s offense go.

Nagy joined the Eagles the year that Harbaugh left to become head coach of the Ravens. While they’ve never worked together, they both share a strong connection to Chiefs coach Andy Reid — Harbaugh spent a decade with Reid in Philadelphia, and Nagy has 14 years with Reid, between Philly and Kansas City.