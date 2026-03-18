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Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II had hoped to join forces

  
Published March 18, 2026 04:44 PM

They arrived in the NFL together, five years ago and three picks apart. Now, receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Patrick Surtain II will join forces in Denver.

Like they always hoped to do.

“We talked about this earlier in our careers, we wanted to get together and play with each other,” Waddle told reporters after his trade to the Broncos became official on Wednesday. “Just seeing it happen, it’s special.”

Waddle, taken sixth overall by Miami in 2021 with Surtain picked at No. 9, said he’s kept in contact with Surtain during coach Sean Payton’s time with the Broncos. “He’s been keeping me in the loop without even knowing,” Waddle said regarding Surtain.

And while it appears Waddle arrives as the new top receiver in Denver’s offense, he downplayed that label.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s,” Waddle said. “Everyone is here to make plays and try to win. That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization.”

Waddle did acknowledge, however, that his flexibility will make a difference.

"[O]ver my time, I got a chance to play all over the place,” Waddle said. “So I think that helps just knowing the offense inside and out, being able to put me in different spots. I think that’s always helpful, just being able to go around and play different positions.”

He’ll be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his five-year NFL career. And, in 2026, he’ll face the Dolphins once and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel twice, since McDaniel is now the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.