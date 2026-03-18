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WR Greg Dortch agrees to one-year deal with Lions

  
Published March 18, 2026 05:27 PM

Free agent wide receiver Greg Dortch is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, NFL Media reports.

Dortch reunites with new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who coached Dortch the past three seasons in Arizona.

Dortch, 27, has spent the past five seasons with the Cardinals.

In 2025, he played 12 games with three starts, seeing action on 292 offensive snaps and 103 on special teams. Dortch averaged 11.6 yards on 16 punt returns and 26.2 yards on 31 kickoff returns, while catching 29 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

He began his NFL career with the Panthers in 2019.

In six seasons, Dortch has 145 receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns, with an 8.9-yard per punt return average and a 23.6-yard per kickoff return average.

Dortch will replace Kalif Raymond, who is leaving Detroit for Chicago after five seasons.