Browns agree to terms with DE A.J. Epenesa, WR Tylan Wallace

Free agent defensive end A.J. Epenesa is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Epenesa, 27, has spent his entire career in Buffalo since the Bills made him a second-round pick in 2020.

In 2025, he played 16 games with two starts and totaled 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

In his career, Epenesa has recorded 135 tackles, 24 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 21 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.

The Browns are also signing wide receiver/returner Tylan Wallace, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Wallace, who turns 27 in May, is following Todd Monken from Baltimore after spending his career with the Ravens.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Wallace played 14 games with two starts last season. He caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown and averaged 24.6 yards on five kickoff returns.

He has only 22 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in five seasons, with one punt return touchdown.