T.Y. Hilton announces his retirement after being out of the NFL since 2022

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has not played in an NFL game since he was with the Cowboys in 2022, so most people probably assumed that he had retired some time ago.

Hilton erased any doubts that might have been lingering on Wednesday. He formally announced his retirement in a post to X.com that thanked the Colts, the Cowboys, fans who supported him, his teammates and his family.

The Colts drafted Hilton in the third round in 2012 and he spent 10 years with the team. Hilton posted at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of those seasons and led the league in receiving yards during the 2016 season. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his time in Indianapolis and closed out his time with the team with the third-most catches and receiving yards in franchise history.

Hilton had 631 catches for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns while with the Colts.

Hilton went unsigned for most of the 2022 season, but played three games for Dallas late in the season. His first catch for the team went for 52 yards and he finished the year with seven receptions for 121 yards.