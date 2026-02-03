Jets set to meet with Frank Reich about offensive coordinator job

There was talk about Frank Reich joining the Jets’ coaching staff before they fired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Reich remains in the picture as the team moves closer to hiring Engstrand’s successor.

Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that Reich will have an in-person meeting with Reich at their team facility in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Reich is the third candidate to have a second interview for the job. Greg Roman and Darrell Bevell both spoke with the team on Monday.

Reich was Stanford’s head coach during the 2025 season. He also had stints as the head coach of the Panthers and Colts after serving as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator under Doug Pederson.