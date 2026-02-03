 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Jets set to meet with Frank Reich about offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 3, 2026 10:43 AM

There was talk about Frank Reich joining the Jets’ coaching staff before they fired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Reich remains in the picture as the team moves closer to hiring Engstrand’s successor.

Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that Reich will have an in-person meeting with Reich at their team facility in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Reich is the third candidate to have a second interview for the job. Greg Roman and Darrell Bevell both spoke with the team on Monday.

Reich was Stanford’s head coach during the 2025 season. He also had stints as the head coach of the Panthers and Colts after serving as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator under Doug Pederson.