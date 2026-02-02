 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward on Jim Schwartz: Hopefully we’re still keeping him

  
Published February 2, 2026 01:57 PM

Jim Schwartz’s future is uncertain. He is still with the Browns but reportedly hoping to leave after the team selected Todd Monken over Schwartz for the head coaching job.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is among the players who want Schwartz to stay.

“I’m not sure what was true or was not true, so I’m not going to speculate,” Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m just going to wait to see how everything plays out and look forward to, hopefully we’re still keeping him.”

Schwartz, regarded as one of the top defensive coordinators in football, has two years remaining on his contract. The Browns ranked fourth in total defense and 14th in scoring, and Myles Garrett is the overwhelming favorite to win defensive player of the year and Carson Schwesinger is expected to take home defensive rookie of the year.

Garrett and Grant Delpit have also publicly supported Schwartz’s return.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Schwartz,” Ward said, “and he’s an amazing coach, and I’m hoping he stays on the team.”