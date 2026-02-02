Broncos promote Davis Webb to offensive coordinator, Logan Kilgore to quarterbacks coach

Davis Webb interviewed for head coaching jobs last month and he was in the mix for offensive coordinator openings around the league, but he will be staying in Denver.

The Broncos announced on Monday that they have promoted Webb to offensive coordinator. Webb had been the team’s quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons and he also had the title of offensive pass game coordinator in 2025.

Joe Lombardi was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, but he was fired after the team’s loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos stayed in the organization to replace Webb as the quarterbacks coach. They announced that they have promoted Logan Kilgore from offensive quality control coach to Webb’s former role.