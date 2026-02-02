Titans to hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Gus Bradley is following Robert Saleh to Tennessee.

Via Paul reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are hiring Bradley as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Bradley, 59, spent the 2025 season as San Francisco’s assistant head coach with Saleh the team’s defensive coordinator. After his stint as Jacksonville’s head coach from 2013-2016, Bradley has served as defensive coordinator of the Chargers (2017-2020), Raiders (2021), and Colts (2022-2024).

Unlike his first stint as a head coach with the Jets, Saleh said he plans to call Tennessee’s defensive plays in 2026.