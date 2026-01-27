Mike Vrabel: Concern about Drake Maye’s shoulder “probably” overblown

The status of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s shoulder has been a topic of conversation for head coach Mike Vrabel in multiple settings on Tuesday.

During an appearance on WEEI, Vrabel was asked about online speculation that Maye suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos. Vrabel did not answer that specifically, but said “there’s not a player on our team that’s 100 percent healthy” at this point in the year.

Vrabel moved on to a press conference later in the day and was asked if interest in Maye’s shoulder has been overblown. Vrabel said it “probably” has been while repeating that no one, including Maye, is in perfect condition right now before suggesting that there is not a particular concern stemming from anything that happened in Denver.

“I wouldn’t say anybody hurt anything,” Vrabel said. “This is a sport where there’s gonna be things that come up. We’ll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we’re required to. We understand that. We were able to function offensively, throw the football, run the football so that’s kinda where everybody’s at.”

The Patriots will release an injury report on Wednesday, but next week’s practice and injury updates will be of greater import when setting the stage for Super Bowl LX.