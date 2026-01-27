 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce DC Anthony Campanile, OC Grand Udinski will return in 2026

  
Anthony Campanile is apparently no longer in the running to become Arizona’s next head coach.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that Campanile and Grant Udinski — the club’s defensive and offensive coordinators — will return to the team for 2026.

The club noted that both men agreed to terms, implying that both will receive extensions.

Campanile was interviewed for Arizona’s head coaching job. But Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is undergoing an in-person interview for that job on Tuesday, and is a strong candidate to land in the role.

Udinski also had interviewed with the Browns and Bills in recent days. But Udinski took himself out of consideration for Cleveland’s job and Buffalo promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach on Tuesday.

Jacksonville won the AFC South with a 13-4 record in 2025, falling to Buffalo in the wild card round.