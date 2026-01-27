Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays for the Steelers

Since the days of quarterbacks calling their own plays (yes, it used to be that way), the Steelers have never had a head coach who called the offensive plays.

They now do.

Mike McCarthy, in his introductory press conference, was asked whether he’ll handle those duties.

“Definitely, I will call the plays on offense, and so obviously will run the offense,” McCarthy said.

The offense has been more of a liability than a strength since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Even in 2025, with Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback, the Steelers ranked 25th in total offense, at 305.6 yards per game. The Steelers were 15th in scoring, with 23.4 points per game.

So McCarthy will have his work cut out for him, regardless of whether Rodgers returns for another year.