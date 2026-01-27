 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

  
Published January 27, 2026 05:53 PM

The Broncos are making a significant change to their coaching staff.

According to NFL Media, Denver has fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Lombardi, 54, had been with Denver since 2023 when Sean Payton was hired as head coach. The move reunited the two men, as Lombardi served as offensive assistant under Payton with the Saints from 2007-2013 and 2016-2020.

Lombardi also served as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator under former head coach Brandon Staley from 2021-2022.

The Broncos could promote from within to replace Lombardi. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb — who is up for the Raiders head coaching job — would ostensibly be a strong candidate to take over the role. But it seems unlikely that Payton would give up offensive play-calling duties to whoever takes over at OC.