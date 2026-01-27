Broncos fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

The Broncos are making a significant change to their coaching staff.

According to NFL Media, Denver has fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Lombardi, 54, had been with Denver since 2023 when Sean Payton was hired as head coach. The move reunited the two men, as Lombardi served as offensive assistant under Payton with the Saints from 2007-2013 and 2016-2020.

Lombardi also served as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator under former head coach Brandon Staley from 2021-2022.

The Broncos could promote from within to replace Lombardi. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb — who is up for the Raiders head coaching job — would ostensibly be a strong candidate to take over the role. But it seems unlikely that Payton would give up offensive play-calling duties to whoever takes over at OC.