 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ron Rivera interviewed with Cardinals

  
Published January 27, 2026 06:53 PM

The Cardinals interviewed Ron Rivera in person for their head coaching job, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team is not announcing candidates it interviews for the job.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula are other candidates the team has interviewed.

Rivera currently serves as the General Manager for Cal football.

He was the head coach of the Panthers from 2011-19 and of the Commanders in 2020-23, with a 102-103-2 regular-season record and a 3-5 postseason record. His Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.