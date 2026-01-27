Report: Ron Rivera interviewed with Cardinals

The Cardinals interviewed Ron Rivera in person for their head coaching job, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team is not announcing candidates it interviews for the job.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula are other candidates the team has interviewed.

Rivera currently serves as the General Manager for Cal football.

He was the head coach of the Panthers from 2011-19 and of the Commanders in 2020-23, with a 102-103-2 regular-season record and a 3-5 postseason record. His Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.